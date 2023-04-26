Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Fairfield

Fairfield News: Police Quickly Apprehend Carjackers

Apr 26, 2023

2023-04-26@1:10pm–#Fairfield CT– Fairfield Police quickly apprehended two carjackers who took a black BMW from the parking lot at TJ Max on Tunxis Hill Road. Police were able to track the suspects to Commerce Drive where the suspects ran to Enterprise Rent-A-Car where they attempted to rent a vehicle. Police surrounded the building and apprehended the two suspects.

Once again Fairfield Police professionalism shined as Lieutenant Michael Paris sought me out to give his report to the public. He did the same yesterday when police apprehended a stabbing suspect on Black Rock Turnpike. Your professionalism is appreciated!

