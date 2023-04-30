Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Here’s That Man With A Gun Incident in Stratford I Reported As It Happened>’

Stephen Krauchick

Apr 30, 2023
#Stratford CT–On April 29, 2023, at approximately 1:30 PM, officers from the Stratford Police Department responded to Esporta Fitness at 411 Barnum Avenue Cutoff for a disturbance. During the incident, Emmanuel Rivera, age 21, of Bridgeport, threatened others in the gym with a firearm. Rivera was immediately taken into custody as he tried to leave the area.

A second individual, Khyree Brown, age 21, also from Bridgeport, took the firearm and fled the scene as officers arrived. Brown was later apprehended at the Reybestos Property adjacent to Frog Pond Lane. The firearm was found on the property where Brown was arrested. It was a Glock pistol with the serial numbers removed.

Rivera was charged with Carrying a Pistol without a Permit, Altering a Firearm, Violation of Conditions of Release, Interfering with an Officer, Reckless Endangerment 1st, and Breach of Peace 2nd. His court date is May 12, 2023, and his bond is set at $150,000.

Brown was charged with Carrying a Pistol without a Permit, Altering a Firearm, Interfering with an Officer, and Criminal Trespass. His court date is also May 12, 2023, and his bond is set at $25,000.

