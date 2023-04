2023-04-29@1:49pm–#Stratford CT– #mta– MTA police are looking for a man with a gun on the train track behind Home Depot on 350 Barnum Avenue. He has been spotted a number of times this afternoon but they haven’t been able to apprehend him according to radio reports. Last seen at East Main and Frog Pond and now reported to be in custody.

