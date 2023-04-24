Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Stratford

Stratford News: Walk and Talk with Moms is Back in May

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Apr 24, 2023

Stratford, Connecticut (April 24th, 2023)–The Stratford Health Department, Stratford Parents Place, Stratford YMCA and The Baldwin Center invite moms and caregivers of infants to join us for a 5-week walking series every Tuesday for the month of May. 

Dates and locations: 

  • Tuesday, May 2nd, 2023    10:00 AM – 11:00 AM(Stratford Seawall) 
  • Tuesday, May 9th, 2023     10:00 AM – 11:00 AM(Short Beach) 
  • Tuesday, May 16th, 2023    10:00 AM – 11:00 AM(Sikorsky Estuary) 
  • Tuesday, May 23rd, 2023   10:00 AM – 11:00 AM(Silver sands) 
  • Tuesday, May 30th, 2023    10:00 AM – 11:00 AM(Shakespeare Trail) 

Each week we will be at a different location to give local residents an opportunity to explore the Town of Stratford. Come with your child in a stroller or backpack and walk with some of our community healthcare professionals to learn about health topics relating to your infants. All questions are welcomed! 

We are proud to have Public Health Nurse Bernice Bova, Health Program Associate Alivia Coleman, Environmental Health Supervisor Maureen Whelan, Health Program Assistant Veronica Cortes and Pediatrician Louis Hart, M.D. These healthcare professionals will touch on topics such as Infant Growth and Development, Immunizations, Emergency Preparedness, Food Safety, and Lead Prevention.  

“This is a fun way to ask questions, get tips and squeeze in some exercise all at the same time with your community partners” says Andrea Boissevain, Health Director. 

“We hope to rally more pediatricians to join community-based programs like these to help understand and get in touch with the people we serve” said Louis Hart, M.D., Assistant Professor and Medical Director, office of Health Equity, Yale New Haven Health System. We look forward to seeing new moms and caregivers of infants.  

This news report was made possible by:

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Bridgeport Stratford

I-95 Crash

Apr 21, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Stratford

Stratford News: 3 Alarm Fire At Honeyspot Gun Range

Apr 17, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Stratford

Stratford News: Bank Robbery Arrest

Apr 7, 2023 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Bridgeport

Today’s 2nd Vehicle Fire

Apr 24, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

Fairfield News: Up A Tree Without A Paddle

Apr 24, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Stratford

Stratford News: Walk and Talk with Moms is Back in May

Apr 24, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Today’s Vehicle Fire

Apr 24, 2023 Stephen Krauchick