Stratford News: Walk and Talk with Moms is Back in May

Stratford, Connecticut (April 24th, 2023)–The Stratford Health Department, Stratford Parents Place, Stratford YMCA and The Baldwin Center invite moms and caregivers of infants to join us for a 5-week walking series every Tuesday for the month of May.

Dates and locations:

Tuesday, May 2 nd , 2023 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM (Stratford Seawall)

, 2023 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM Tuesday, May 9 th , 2023 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM (Short Beach)

, 2023 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM Tuesday, May 16 th , 2023 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM (Sikorsky Estuary)

, 2023 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM Tuesday, May 23 rd , 2023 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM (Silver sands)

, 2023 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM Tuesday, May 30th, 2023 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM(Shakespeare Trail)

Each week we will be at a different location to give local residents an opportunity to explore the Town of Stratford. Come with your child in a stroller or backpack and walk with some of our community healthcare professionals to learn about health topics relating to your infants. All questions are welcomed!

We are proud to have Public Health Nurse Bernice Bova, Health Program Associate Alivia Coleman, Environmental Health Supervisor Maureen Whelan, Health Program Assistant Veronica Cortes and Pediatrician Louis Hart, M.D. These healthcare professionals will touch on topics such as Infant Growth and Development, Immunizations, Emergency Preparedness, Food Safety, and Lead Prevention.

“This is a fun way to ask questions, get tips and squeeze in some exercise all at the same time with your community partners” says Andrea Boissevain, Health Director.

“We hope to rally more pediatricians to join community-based programs like these to help understand and get in touch with the people we serve” said Louis Hart, M.D., Assistant Professor and Medical Director, office of Health Equity, Yale New Haven Health System. We look forward to seeing new moms and caregivers of infants.

