Norwalk News: Man Shot

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Apr 15, 2023

#Norwalk CT– On April 14, 2023, at 11:48pm, Norwalk Combined Dispatch received multiple calls reporting shots fired in the area of 30 Day Street. Patrol Division Officers responded to the area and located a crime scene. A short time later Combined Dispatch received a call from Norwalk Hospital reporting a male who arrived at the hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. Norwalk Detectives are actively investigating this incident. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact Detective Sura at 203-854-3039. Anonymous tips can be left at

any of the below contacts.

Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111

Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to the Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com

Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NORWALKPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411)

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

