Norwalk News: Man Shot

#Norwalk CT– On April 14, 2023, at 11:48pm, Norwalk Combined Dispatch received multiple calls reporting shots fired in the area of 30 Day Street. Patrol Division Officers responded to the area and located a crime scene. A short time later Combined Dispatch received a call from Norwalk Hospital reporting a male who arrived at the hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. Norwalk Detectives are actively investigating this incident. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact Detective Sura at 203-854-3039. Anonymous tips can be left at

any of the below contacts.

Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111

Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to the Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com

Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NORWALKPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411)