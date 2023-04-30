Trumbull News: SUSPECT SCARED OFF BY RESIDENT DURING EARLY MORNING BURGLARY

#Trumbull CT– A Trumbull resident scared off a burglar that entered into their residence during the early morning hours of Saturday, April 29. At about 5:00 a.m., Trumbull Police responded to a report of a residential burglary on Haverhill Road where an unknown individual had entered a home and then ran off after being confronted by the resident. The resident was alerted to someone walking around inside of their home, and when they confronted the suspect the unknown individual ran out of the house and down the road. Initial responding officers checked the area, but were unable to locate any persons, or vehicles, related to this incident. No injuries were reported. The Trumbull Police Detective Bureau is actively investigating this incident by checking video surveillance in the area, and following up on leads to identify this suspect. Anyone with information, or video surveillance of the area, are asked to contact the Trumbull Police Department at (203) 261-3665

This press release was made possible by: