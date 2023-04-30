Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Uncategorized

Trumbull News: SUSPECT SCARED OFF BY RESIDENT DURING EARLY MORNING BURGLARY

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Apr 30, 2023

#Trumbull CT– A Trumbull resident scared off a burglar that entered into their residence during the early morning hours of Saturday, April 29. At about 5:00 a.m., Trumbull Police responded to a report of a residential burglary on Haverhill Road where an unknown individual had entered a home and then ran off after being confronted by the resident. The resident was alerted to someone walking around inside of their home, and when they confronted the suspect the unknown individual ran out of the house and down the road. Initial responding officers checked the area, but were unable to locate any persons, or vehicles, related to this incident. No injuries were reported. The Trumbull Police Detective Bureau is actively investigating this incident by checking video surveillance in the area, and following up on leads to identify this suspect. Anyone with information, or video surveillance of the area, are asked to contact the Trumbull Police Department at (203) 261-3665

This press release was made possible by:

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Uncategorized

Route 8/25 Crash

Apr 30, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Uncategorized

CTDOT Joins National Call to Action to Reduce Roadway Fatalities

Apr 30, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Uncategorized

Bridgeport News: Attempt To Kidnap Student

Apr 28, 2023 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Uncategorized

Trumbull News: SUSPECT SCARED OFF BY RESIDENT DURING EARLY MORNING BURGLARY

Apr 30, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Pedestrian Struck

Apr 30, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Uncategorized

Route 8/25 Crash

Apr 30, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Stratford

Here’s That Man With A Gun Incident in Stratford I Reported As It Happened>’

Apr 30, 2023 Stephen Krauchick