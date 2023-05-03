3rd ARREST OF ANTONIO J. DOSSANTOS – CRIMINAL ATTEMPT KIDNAPPING IN THE 2ND DEGREE + RISK OF INJURY TO A CHILD

#Bridgeport CT– On July 16, 2021, at approximately 10:21 am Bridgeport Police were dispatched to the intersection of Lincoln Blvd. & Taft Avenue on the report of an attempted kidnapping. The victim was a 14-year-old Central High School student on the date and time of the incident. The female student reported that she was approached by a male party while waiting in the area (Lincoln Blvd & Taft) for her father to pick her up from school. The male suspect grabbed the victim around the head and attempted to drag her into a black car. The female student resisted by pushing away from her attacker. The suspect then ran to his car and fled the area traveling northbound on Lincoln Blvd. In 2021, police were unable to apprehend a suspect for this crime#Bridgeport CT– On July 16, 2021, at approximately 10:21 am Bridgeport Police were dispatched to the intersection of Lincoln Blvd. & Taft Avenue on the report of an attempted kidnapping. The victim was a 14-year-old Central High School student on the date and time of the incident. The female student reported that she was approached by a male party while waiting in the area (Lincoln Blvd & Taft) for her father to pick her up from school. The male suspect grabbed the victim around the head and attempted to drag her into a black car. The female student resisted by pushing away from her attacker. The suspect then ran to his car and fled the area traveling northbound on Lincoln Blvd. In 2021, police were unable to apprehend a suspect for this crime#ctfire.

On April 29, 2023, Bridgeport Police were contacted by one of the parents of the 14-year-old victim from the 2021 incident. The victim, who is now 16, recognized her attacker from a press release provided by the police department on April 28, 2023. An investigation was conducted by Detective Angel Llanos and an arrest warrant was secured for Antonio Dossantos. Dossantos was arraigned in Bridgeport Superior Court this morning to face additional charges of Risk of Injury to a Child and Criminal Attempt Kidnapping in the 2nd Degree. He remains in custody.

Anyone with information regarding these crimes is asked to contact the case officer, Detective Angel Llanos, at 203-581-5238. Citizens can also utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

