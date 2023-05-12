Bridgeport News: Homicide #12

On February 17, 2023, 68-year-old Jeffrey Lindo of Bridgeport CT was assaulted at his home during a domestic dispute. Mr. Lindo resided within the 100 block of Charles Street. On February 20, 2023, Mr. Lindo was found unresponsive inside his home and pronounced deceased.

On May 10, 2023, The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner contacted the Bridgeport Police Department with the cause and manner of death. The cause of death is Blunt Impact Injury to the Head. The manner of death is Homicide. The Police Department’s deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of Mr. Lindo.

On February 20, 2023, the Bridgeport Police Department’s Homicide Squad took charge of the investigation and developed a suspect. Anyone with further information about this crime is asked to contact Homicide Detective Brian Coyne at 203-581-5223 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

