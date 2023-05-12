Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Homicide #12

Stephen Krauchick

Stephen Krauchick

May 12, 2023

On February 17, 2023, 68-year-old Jeffrey Lindo of Bridgeport CT was assaulted at his home during a domestic dispute. Mr. Lindo resided within the 100 block of Charles Street. On February 20, 2023, Mr. Lindo was found unresponsive inside his home and pronounced deceased.

On May 10, 2023, The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner contacted the Bridgeport Police Department with the cause and manner of death. The cause of death is Blunt Impact Injury to the Head. The manner of death is Homicide. The Police Department’s deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of Mr. Lindo.

On February 20, 2023, the Bridgeport Police Department’s Homicide Squad took charge of the investigation and developed a suspect. Anyone with further information about this crime is asked to contact Homicide Detective Brian Coyne at 203-581-5223 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

Stephen Krauchick

Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

