Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport

Bassick High School Ground Breaking

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

May 22, 2023

It’s 20 years in the making but Bassick High School will be moving from the West Side to the South Side at 115 Prospect Street. The new location for the school will allow for 1,250 students to attend with the population being a mix between Bassick and Bridgeport Military Academy (BMA) students. Mayor Ganim and state officials bragged about all the union jobs being used to build the $124 million facility but once completed there will be no union employees to run the facility. The mayor has proven not to be friendly to unions as it has been 690 days since the Bridgeport Police had a contract and it took over two years for the Bridgeport Fire Department to get a contract. With the construction of the new high school, Bassick High School students will now have access to a designated athletic field available for use. The new building will house 48 teaching classrooms, including labs for students and faculty to utilize. The school will also introduce new trade programs to the school that will include Advanced Manufacturing and Aeronautical Tech.

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Rollover Accident

May 22, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport Fairfield

CRASHES

May 21, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Person Shot

May 21, 2023 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Bridgeport

Bassick High School Ground Breaking

May 22, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Rollover Accident

May 22, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
State News

$2.9 MILLION TO TRAIN NURSES

May 22, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Stratford

STRATFORD LIBRARY HOLDS ANNUAL BOOK SALE JUNE 1-4

May 22, 2023 Stephen Krauchick