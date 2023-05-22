Bassick High School Ground Breaking

It’s 20 years in the making but Bassick High School will be moving from the West Side to the South Side at 115 Prospect Street. The new location for the school will allow for 1,250 students to attend with the population being a mix between Bassick and Bridgeport Military Academy (BMA) students. Mayor Ganim and state officials bragged about all the union jobs being used to build the $124 million facility but once completed there will be no union employees to run the facility. The mayor has proven not to be friendly to unions as it has been 690 days since the Bridgeport Police had a contract and it took over two years for the Bridgeport Fire Department to get a contract. With the construction of the new high school, Bassick High School students will now have access to a designated athletic field available for use. The new building will house 48 teaching classrooms, including labs for students and faculty to utilize. The school will also introduce new trade programs to the school that will include Advanced Manufacturing and Aeronautical Tech.

