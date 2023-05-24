The Black Rock Day Parade to be Held June 11th, Grand Marshal Named

Parade Chair Phil Blagys, who has run the parade since 1994, is pleased to announce that this year’s edition of The Black Rock Day Parade will take place on Sunday, June 11th beginning at noon and kicking off at Burroughs Center on Fairfield Ave.

Known as the “Best Small Parade in America”, this year’s event will feature the Mattutuck Fife & Drum Corps, the oldest fife & drum corps in the United States, the Black Rock Fife & Drum Corps, the Connecticut Alumni Senior Drum & Bugle Corps, The Fairfield Gaelic Pipe Band, the Klein Memorial Dancers, lots of music from local bands, Amazing Andy, floats, dignitaries and much more.

The Parade Committee is also pleased to announce that Ronnie “Jack” Black will serve as the Grand Marshal for this year’s parade. Jack recently surpassed his 50th year anniversary in Black Rock Little League beginning as a player from 1970-74 and for the last 50 years as a league umpire honing his umpire skills under the direction of

Pete Holecz. Additionally, Jack has proudly represented the greater Bridgeport area for the last 40 years as a Special Olympics athlete compiling multiple gold, silver and bronze medals over that period of time. Jack attended Anna Baum Skane School and has been a resident of Bridgeport for all of these years. “Our Parade Committee is

honored to have Jack as this year’s Grand Marshal. It will be the first time that a multi-medal winner from the Special Olympics has served in this capacity” said Blagys.

And our parade theme this year is “Fayerweather Lighthouse Bicentennial- A Beacon that Draws Us Home”.

The parade will showcase our lighthouse in multiple presentations and raise awareness of the need to protect and preserve this important historic treasure.

The parade steps off from the Burroughs Center at noon and marches west down Fairfield Ave., turns onto Gilman St. then Harborview Ave. It will take a left onto Grovers Ave, right onto Brewster St, and ends at Ellsworth Field where the Black Rock Day festivities will be held immediately following the parade.

