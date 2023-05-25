Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport News: Another Car Wash Mishap

May 25, 2023

2023-05-25@12:20pm–#Bridgeport CT– Another car wash mishap, this time at the Merritt Car Wash (next to Merritt Canteen) on upper Main Street. No report of any injuries, and the driver was able to get out of the car without firefighters’ help.
Two weeks ago we had a car flip over at the VIP car wash at 1839 Main Street, and on Sunday a pedestrian was hit in the Russell Speeder parking lot.

