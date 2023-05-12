BODY DISCOVERED IN WOODED AREA IDENTIFIED AS TRUMBULL MAN

[NEW] Trumbull Police have confirmed the identity of the body that was discovered in the wooded area near the Pequonnock River Valley on Sunday, May 7. The Chief Medical Examiner notified police and confirmed the person’s identity as that of Matthew Robinson, age 29, of Trumbull.

Around 12:30 PM, the Trumbull police were detailed to the wooded area near the end of Hardy Lane, where a hiker found the remains of a deceased male. Various items belonging to Robinson were nearby, but Robison’s identity could not be confirmed. The cause of death has not yet been determined, but there were no signs of foul play, and this was determined to be an isolated incident with no threats to the public.

The Trumbull Police Detective Division, with the assistance of the Connecticut State Police Major Crimes Division, and the Department of Energy & Environmental Protection responded and coordinated efforts to investigate the incident.

