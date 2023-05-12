Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Trumbull

BODY DISCOVERED IN WOODED AREA IDENTIFIED AS TRUMBULL MAN

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

May 12, 2023

[NEW] Trumbull Police have confirmed the identity of the body that was discovered in the wooded area near the Pequonnock River Valley on Sunday, May 7. The Chief Medical Examiner notified police and confirmed the person’s identity as that of Matthew Robinson, age 29, of Trumbull.

Around 12:30 PM, the Trumbull police were detailed to the wooded area near the end of Hardy Lane, where a hiker found the remains of a deceased male. Various items belonging to Robinson were nearby, but Robison’s identity could not be confirmed. The cause of death has not yet been determined, but there were no signs of foul play, and this was determined to be an isolated incident with no threats to the public.

The Trumbull Police Detective Division, with the assistance of the Connecticut State Police Major Crimes Division, and the Department of Energy & Environmental Protection responded and coordinated efforts to investigate the incident.

This news report is made possible by:

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Trumbull

Trumbull News: Structure Fire

May 12, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Trumbull

Trumbull News: Firearm Waved On The Merrit Parkway

May 8, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Trumbull

Trumbull News: Hiker Discovers Body

May 7, 2023 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Fire On Parrott Avenue

May 12, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Uncategorized

Shelton News: Stabbing At The Carnival

May 12, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Trumbull

Trumbull News: Structure Fire

May 12, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Homicide #12

May 12, 2023 Stephen Krauchick