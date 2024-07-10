Introducing the Royal Court of the Puerto Rican Parade of Fairfield County, Inc. 2024

Fairfield County, CT — The Puerto Rican Parade of Fairfield County, Inc. proudly presents the Royal Court for 2024, a distinguished group of young ambassadors representing the vibrant culture and heritage of Puerto Rico. This year’s Royal Court members are Esperanza Alvarado, Isabella Rios, Emanuel Vazquez Jr., Cameron Elijah Amado, and Aaliyah Vazquez. These exceptional individuals embody the spirit and pride of the Puerto Rican community.

Esperanza Alvarado

At just seven years old, Esperanza Alvarado from Stratford has been crowned Little Miss Puerto Rico of Fairfield County 2024. A student at Six-to-Six Magnet School, Esperanza is known for her infectious smile, love for dancing and singing, and natural leadership qualities. She is a budding entrepreneur, promoting her jewelry business on Instagram (@esperanzaalvarado_official) and running weekend lemonade stands. Esperanza dreams of becoming a dance teacher and hopes to use her title to inspire others while celebrating her cultural heritage.

Isabella Rios

Isabella Rios, representing Orocovis, Puerto Rico, is the Jr. Miss Puerto Rico of Fairfield County 2024. Thirteen years old and residing in Naugatuck, CT, Isabella is a 9th grader at Lauralton Hall in Milford, CT. She has been honing her musical talents at Star Factory and taking Salsa lessons with Luti Dance Company since she was seven. Isabella, who aspires to be a singer and attorney, will perform in “The Wizard of Oz” at the Bijou Theater from July 26 to July 28, 2024. Known for her community involvement and church activities, Isabella continues to give back to her community.

Emanuel Vazquez Jr.

Emanuel Vazquez Jr., 14, proudly represents Camuy, Puerto Rico, as the Teen Mr. Puerto Rico of Fairfield County 2024. A graduate of Cesar A. Batalla School, Emanuel will be starting his freshman year at Bassick High School. With aspirations of becoming a criminal investigator and Bridgeport police officer, Emanuel is dedicated to his intellectual preparation. His favorite hobbies include playing football, basketball, and baseball, cooking, and enjoying Spanish food. Emanuel’s motto, “everything in life is possible if you have faith and constancy,” reflects his commitment to success.

Cameron Elijah Amado

Ten-year-old Cameron Elijah Amado represents Villalba, Puerto Rico, as Little Mr. Puerto Rico of Fairfield County 2024. A student at Assumption Catholic School in Fairfield, Cameron is known for his ambition, kindness, and outgoing personality. He dreams of becoming a geologist and professional entertainer and currently develops his talents at the piano. Cameron enjoys singing, dancing, basketball, theme parks, and spending time with family. He is dedicated to influencing other kids to engage in cultural and community activities and serves as a role model for those who may lack confidence.

Aaliyah Vazquez

Sixteen-year-old Aaliyah Vazquez proudly represented Villalba, Puerto Rico, in the Miss Puerto Rico of Fairfield County pageant. A dedicated student in the Agriscience and Biotechnology program at Trumbull High School, Aaliyah plans to pursue Urban and Community Studies at the University of Connecticut. Passionate about youth advocacy, she is also an accomplished dancer and swim team member. Aaliyah values family deeply and is committed to creating supportive environments in her community. She aims to use her platform to promote genuine connections and self-acceptance, educating youth on the importance of real-life interactions over digital distractions.

The Puerto Rican Parade of Fairfield County, Inc. is thrilled to have these remarkable young individuals as part of the 2024 Royal Court. Their dedication to their community, cultural pride, and personal achievements serves as an inspiration.

