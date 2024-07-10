SUMMER CONCERT SET AT STRATFORD LIBRARY

New England Guitar Society Returns LIVE on July 20

The Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street in Stratford, CT will welcome back the popular New England Guitar Society in a live concert on Saturday, July 20 at 2 pm. The concert is free and open to the public.

The New England Guitar Society was established to create a nurturing environment for classical guitarists to meet, share ideas, perform, compose, teach and grow as musicians. Each season the society holds member meetings, and invites guest artists to perform public concerts and hold master classes at the Milford Arts Council and online.

For the library concert, NEGS will present a classical guitar journey with music by John Johnson, Hirokazu Sato, Matteo Carcassi, Fernando Sor, Francisco Terrega and Andras Segovia among others. The five musicians are Bob Fritz, Peter Lewis, Suzan Maxey, John Maxwell Steinhoff and Richard Vencus.

The free concert will be held in the Library’s air-conditioned Lovell Room beginning at 2 pm on July 20. No reservations will be taken.

For further information call the Library at: 203.385-4162 or visit: www.stratfordlibrary.org.