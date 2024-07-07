Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Stratford

Stratford Library Events in the First Half of July

ByAlex

Jul 7, 2024

Summer Reading Sign-Ups: Sign-ups for the Stratford Library’s Summer Reading program continue throughout July for all ages. Pre-readers up to age 8 can join the Read to Me Program, completing activities for a prize and receiving an invitation to a party on September 12. Readers through age 12 can sign up to receive monthly prizes and qualify for a party with Mayor Hoydick and the Library on August 7. Sign up on the Library website or in person.

Kids Podcasting Club: The Podcasting Club meets on Monday, July 8, and 22 at 2:30pm for ages 7-13 with a parent/guardian. Registration is required.

Harmonica Lessons: Harmonica lessons with Mr. Walter will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 16, and 23 at 2pm for ages 8-12. Registration is required.

Seed Library Grab’n’Go: Pick up Wheatgrass seeds on Wednesday, July 10. Registration is required.

Triple Threat Performance Workshops: Workshops for grades 1-6 exploring singing, dancing, and acting will be held on Thursday, July 11, or Friday, July 12, at 11am. Registration is required.

Ramps And Rollers: A Ramps and Rollers program for ages 7-12 will be held on Thursday, July 11, at 4pm. Registration is required.

Book Scientists: Book Scientist kits with the theme “Community” will be available on July 12. Registration is required.

Summer Storytimes: Summer storytimes continue through July, with various sessions including Music Time, Preschool Storytimes, and Baby Lapsit.

By Alex

Related Post

Stratford

Explosion & Fire In Roadway

Jul 1, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Stratford

“MERRY WIVES” AT STRATFORD LIBRARY JULY 12-14

Jun 27, 2024 Alex
Stratford

The Stratford Police Department’s Narcotics and Vice Unit assisted by the Bridgeport Police Task Force, the DEA Task Force and the Statewide narcotics Task Force conducted a narcotics investigation targeting Dennis Lewis during the months of May and June 2024.

Jun 14, 2024 Alex

Leave a Reply

You missed

Valley

Shelton News: Jet Ski Accident

Jul 7, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Norwalk

Norwalk News: Two Sexual Assault Involving A Minor Arrests Made

Jul 7, 2024 Alex
Bridgeport

Attic Fire

Jul 7, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport Valley

Officer Struck

Jul 7, 2024 Stephen Krauchick