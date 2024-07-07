Stratford Library Events in the First Half of July

Summer Reading Sign-Ups: Sign-ups for the Stratford Library’s Summer Reading program continue throughout July for all ages. Pre-readers up to age 8 can join the Read to Me Program, completing activities for a prize and receiving an invitation to a party on September 12. Readers through age 12 can sign up to receive monthly prizes and qualify for a party with Mayor Hoydick and the Library on August 7. Sign up on the Library website or in person.

Kids Podcasting Club: The Podcasting Club meets on Monday, July 8, and 22 at 2:30pm for ages 7-13 with a parent/guardian. Registration is required.

Harmonica Lessons: Harmonica lessons with Mr. Walter will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 16, and 23 at 2pm for ages 8-12. Registration is required.

Seed Library Grab’n’Go: Pick up Wheatgrass seeds on Wednesday, July 10. Registration is required.

Triple Threat Performance Workshops: Workshops for grades 1-6 exploring singing, dancing, and acting will be held on Thursday, July 11, or Friday, July 12, at 11am. Registration is required.

Ramps And Rollers: A Ramps and Rollers program for ages 7-12 will be held on Thursday, July 11, at 4pm. Registration is required.

Book Scientists: Book Scientist kits with the theme “Community” will be available on July 12. Registration is required.

Summer Storytimes: Summer storytimes continue through July, with various sessions including Music Time, Preschool Storytimes, and Baby Lapsit.