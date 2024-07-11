Stratford Health Department to Offer Annual Childhood Immunization and Physical Clinics

The Stratford Health Department is excited to announce its Annual Back-to-School clinics, aimed at providing immunizations and physicals to school-age youth under the age of 19. The series of clinics will take place at the Birdseye Municipal Complex located at 468 Birdseye Street in Stratford.

Each clinic will offer physical examinations and immunizations to ensure that students are ready to start the school year healthy and protected against preventable diseases.

Clinic Dates and Times:

Date Time Thursday, 8/15/2024 2:00pm – 6:30pm Tuesday, 8/20/2024 8:30am – 4:30pm Thursday, 8/22/2024 2:00pm – 6:30pm Tuesday, 8/27/2024 2:00pm – 6:30pm Thursday, 8/29/2024 8:30am – 4:30pm Tuesday, 9/3/2024 8:30am – 4:30pm

“We are thrilled to offer our annual Back-to-School clinics to help ensure that our students are healthy and ready for the upcoming school year,” said Kristina Agapito, Public Health Nurse Supervisor. “Our goal is to provide accessible and affordable healthcare services to families in Stratford.”

The cost for physical examinations is $80. Immunization prices are as follows: the first vaccine is $20, the second vaccine is $10, and any additional vaccines received during the same appointment are $5 each.

Incentives will be provided to individuals who schedule early appointments and keep their appointments. These incentives include gift cards for parents and giveaway bags for the children.

“We encourage families to take advantage of this opportunity to ensure their children are up-to-date on their vaccinations and receive necessary physical examinations,” said Andrea Boissevain, Health Director of Stratford. “Preventive healthcare is key to maintaining overall wellness, and we are here to support our community every step of the way.”

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please contact Kristina Agapito at 203-385-4090.