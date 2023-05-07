Police identified the homicide victim as 37-year-old Baron Goulbourne of Bridgeport. They said On May 6, 2023, at approximately 11:10 pm, Bridgeport Police responded to the 1200 block of Park Avenue on a ShotSpotter activation. ShotSpotter is a gunshot detection system. Once gunshots are fired in an area covered by this service, police receive a notification within one minute directing them to the location of the gunfire.

At approximately 11:15 pm, responding Bridgeport Police Officers were given updated information via the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center (EOC). The EOC dispatcher advised officers they received information of party shot to death at 22 Vine Street.

Upon arrival officers located an unresponsive male laying on the ground just outside the gated parking lot of 22 Vine Street (Scotch Bonnett Studio). Medics arrived and pronounced the victim deceased.

The Detective Bureau Homicide Squad has responded and taken charge of the investigation. Detectives from the Identification Unit are currently processing the scene which will include the collection of several items of evidence. The victim has been identified as a 37-year-old Bridgeport man. The victim appears to be the primary target of this violent assault.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Detective Keith Hanson at 203-581-5243 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

Bridgeport News: Homicide #11

2023-05-06@11:15pm–#Bridgeport CT– At a very familiar area for shots fired at Park and Vine Street, this time the shots claimed a life. Witnesses told me they hear two shots fired. The man was found inside a silver SUV. Detectives and Police Chief Porter were on the scene investigating. This is still a very early investigation so there isn’t much more to report on at this time.