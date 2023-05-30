CONNECTICUT STATE POLICE FINAL MEMORIAL DAY STATS

(MIDDLETOWN, CT – May 30, 2023) – Connecticut State Troopers experienced a busy holiday
weekend, responding to thousands of calls for service, assisting motorists and arresting drivers operating
under the influence.
The Connecticut State Police had 5,880 calls for service, assisted 476 motorists, responded to 273
accidents with 2 involving serious injuries and 4 reported fatalities, made 36 DUI arrests, issued 518 citations
for speeding and 208 seatbelt citations. Troopers issued 576 citations for hazardous moving violations (to
include: unsafe lane change, following too closely, move over, etc).
These stats are reflective of the time period beginning at 12:00 a.m. on Friday, May 26, and ending at
11:59 p.m., on Monday, May 29, 2023.
2023 Memorial Day Weekend Enforcement Stats:
Calls for service: 5,880
Speeding: 518
Seatbelt violations: 208
Hazardous moving violations: 576
DUI arrests: 36
Motor Vehicle Accidents: 273
With reported injuries: 32
Serious Injuries: 2 – Middlefield, Windsor Locks
Fatalities: 4 – Greenwich (1), Middlebury (2), Brooklyn (1)
This press release was made possible by: