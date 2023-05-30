Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

CONNECTICUT STATE POLICE FINAL MEMORIAL DAY STATS

May 30, 2023
(MIDDLETOWN, CT – May 30, 2023) – Connecticut State Troopers experienced a busy holiday

weekend, responding to thousands of calls for service, assisting motorists and arresting drivers operating

under the influence.

The Connecticut State Police had 5,880 calls for service, assisted 476 motorists, responded to 273

accidents with 2 involving serious injuries and 4 reported fatalities, made 36 DUI arrests, issued 518 citations

for speeding and 208 seatbelt citations. Troopers issued 576 citations for hazardous moving violations (to

include: unsafe lane change, following too closely, move over, etc).

These stats are reflective of the time period beginning at 12:00 a.m. on Friday, May 26, and ending at

11:59 p.m., on Monday, May 29, 2023.

2023 Memorial Day Weekend Enforcement Stats:

Calls for service: 5,880

Speeding: 518

Seatbelt violations: 208

Hazardous moving violations: 576

DUI arrests: 36

Motor Vehicle Accidents: 273

With reported injuries: 32

Serious Injuries: 2 – Middlefield, Windsor Locks

Fatalities: 4 – Greenwich (1), Middlebury (2), Brooklyn (1)

