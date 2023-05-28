Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

State Police Weekend Stats

May 28, 2023
The Connecticut State Police had 1,640 calls for service, assisted 115 motorists, responded to 119 accidents with 1 involving serious injuries and 1 reported fatality, made 7 DUI arrests, issued 127 citations for speeding and 68 seatbelt citations. We issued 251 citations for hazardous moving violations (to include: unsafe lane change, following too closely, move over, etc.). These are reflective of the time period beginning at midnight and ending at 11:59 pm, on Friday, May 26th, 2023.

2023 Memorial Day Weekend Enforcement Stats:

Calls for service: 1,640

Speeding: 127

Seatbelt violations: 68

Hazardous moving violations: 251

DUI arrests: 7

Motor Vehicle Accidents: 119

With reported injuries: 13

Serious Injuries: 1

Fatalities: 1

