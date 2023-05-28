State Police Weekend Stats

The Connecticut State Police had 1,640 calls for service, assisted 115 motorists, responded to 119 accidents with 1 involving serious injuries and 1 reported fatality, made 7 DUI arrests, issued 127 citations for speeding and 68 seatbelt citations. We issued 251 citations for hazardous moving violations (to include: unsafe lane change, following too closely, move over, etc.). These are reflective of the time period beginning at midnight and ending at 11:59 pm, on Friday, May 26th, 2023.
2023 Memorial Day Weekend Enforcement Stats:
Calls for service: 1,640
Speeding: 127
Seatbelt violations: 68
Hazardous moving violations: 251
DUI arrests: 7
Motor Vehicle Accidents: 119
With reported injuries: 13
Serious Injuries: 1
Fatalities: 1
