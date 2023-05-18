FAIRFIELD NEWS: SURVEYOR KILLED

#Fairfield CT–On Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at approximately 09:18am, the Fairfield County Regional Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of 2150 Post Rd in Fairfield.

Upon the arrival of emergency personnel, it was determined that a surveyor, who was

assigned to perform work in the area, was struck by a vehicle in the driveway of the

business. The driver of the vehicle was identified as a 19-year-old female who remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

The victim, identified as a 59-year-old male from Colchester, CT was taken to Saint

Vincent’s Medical Center by AMR Ambulance and was later pronounced deceased. To

respect the privacy of the family, the victim’s identity is being withheld pending the

notification to next of kin.

The Fairfield Police Crash Reconstruction Unit is actively investigating this incident and

urges anyone with additional information to contact Officer Kevin Wells at 203-254-4859 or kwells@fairfieldct.org.

Further information will be released as it becomes available.

