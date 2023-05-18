Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

FAIRFIELD NEWS: SURVEYOR KILLED

May 18, 2023
#Fairfield CT–On Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at approximately 09:18am, the Fairfield County Regional Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of 2150 Post Rd in Fairfield.

Upon the arrival of emergency personnel, it was determined that a surveyor, who was

assigned to perform work in the area, was struck by a vehicle in the driveway of the

business. The driver of the vehicle was identified as a 19-year-old female who remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

The victim, identified as a 59-year-old male from Colchester, CT was taken to Saint

Vincent’s Medical Center by AMR Ambulance and was later pronounced deceased. To

respect the privacy of the family, the victim’s identity is being withheld pending the

notification to next of kin.

The Fairfield Police Crash Reconstruction Unit is actively investigating this incident and

urges anyone with additional information to contact Officer Kevin Wells at 203-254-4859 or kwells@fairfieldct.org.

Further information will be released as it becomes available.

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

