Milford

Milford News: Assault/Breach Of Peace

May 17, 2023

Milford CT– On May 5, 2023, police officers were called to Motel 6 at 111 Schoolhouse Road in response to a dispute between two employees. According to the victim, they were working together with Angela Williams, age 55 of Bridgeport when an argument broke out between them. During the argument, Williams physically assaulted the victim by striking them on the head and face, resulting in minor injuries. As a consequence, Williams was charged of Breach of Peace 2nd Degree and Assault 3rd Degree. She was released on a promise to appear in court and her court date is set for June 1, 2023. This press release was made possible by:

