Milford News: Child Pornography Arrest

#Milford CT–On May 9, 2023, Keith Civitello was taken into custody for an arrest warrant for a child pornography investigation. An investigation into Civitello was initiated upon receiving a National Center for Missing andExploited Children CyberTip in January of 2023. The CyberTip from Google showed that Civitello had uploaded several images and videos that contained child pornography to Google platforms.

The Milford Police Department executed a search warrant for Civitello’s home on March 23, 2023. The results of the search warrant led to a device that contained child pornography. Additional images and videos were also located in cloud-based storage solutions.

Keith Civitello (DOB 8/44/1983) resides on Cleveland Avenue, Milford. He was charged with Possession of Child Pornography First Degree with a $100,000 court set bond. He was unable to post his bond and was arraigned in Milford Superior Court on May 9, 2023.

The arrest photo is unavailable.

