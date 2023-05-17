Milford News: Fatal Crash

Milford CT–On May 13, 2023, at 3:10 pm, the Milford Police Department Traffic Division was called to investigate a serious motor vehicle accident with one fatality. A preliminary investigation revealed that a Chevy Trailblazer was traveling eastbound, and a Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling westbound on New Haven Avenue.

The vehicles collided near 1158 New Haven Avenue. The operator of the motorcycle, Michael Esposito (DOB 11/27/1977) succumbed to his injuries on the scene.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Milford Police Department at (203) 878-4764.

