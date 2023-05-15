Milford News at the Library!

We have lots of programs offered this month, including storytimes, juvenile and teen crafts, movie matinees, genealogy, retirement planning and the history of the harmonica – just to name a few! Check out our new online program calendar at https://milford-pl.libcal.com for the full listing. Paper calendars are still available and can be printed using the link below; copies are also available at all library service desks.

Save the Date for our Friends of the Library Summer Reading Book Sale on Saturday, June 17, from 10:00-3:00. The sale will be outside the lower entrance of the library and features like new children’s books and adult trade paperbacks – all for only $2.00 each. This is a popular sale – come early for the best selection!

As the weather warms, be sure to take advantage of our free and reduced admission passes to area attractions. Passes can be reserved ahead of time; most you can print at home or download to a mobile device before visiting the venue. Information can be found on our website, milfordlibrary.org.

Elevator Update: THANK YOU for your continued patience. The elevator is being replaced and we hope to have the project done by fall. Please contact us if you need assistance; staff are happy to make accommodations in services, bring materials to the lower level, etc. Please stick with us.

Be sure to check the calendar for ALL the adult, children’s and teen programs we have planned – staff have been busy! And, as always, thank you to the Friends of the Milford Library for funding all our programs!

This press release was made possible by:

Visit Interstate’s website at: https://ctbattery.com/