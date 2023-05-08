Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Milford

May News at the Milford Library!

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

May 8, 2023

#Milford CT–

We have lots of programs offered this month, including storytimes, juvenile and teen crafts, movie matinees, genealogy, retirement planning and the history of the harmonica – just to name a few! Check out our new online program calendar at https://milford-pl.libcal.com for the full listing. Paper calendars are still available and can be printed using the link below; copies are also available at all library service desks.

Save the Date for our Friends of the Library Summer Reading Book Sale on Saturday, June 17, from 10:00-3:00. The sale will be outside the lower entrance of the library and features like new children’s books and adult trade paperbacks – all for only $2.00 each. This is a popular sale – come early for the best selection!

As the weather warms, be sure to take advantage of our free and reduced admission passes to area attractions. Passes can be reserved ahead of time; most you can print at home or download to a mobile device before visiting the venue. Information can be found on our website, milfordlibrary.org.

This press release was made possible by:

Visit Interstate’s website at: https://ctbattery.com/
Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Milford

Milford News: $5K Shoplifting

May 1, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Milford

Milford News: Violation Of Restraining Order

Apr 30, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Milford

Milford News: Risk of Injury to a Minor

Apr 24, 2023 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Milford

May News at the Milford Library!

May 8, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Stratford

Stratford News: Not What They Meant By Get In The Zone…

May 7, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Trumbull

Trumbull News: Hiker Discovers Body

May 7, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Stabbing

May 7, 2023 Stephen Krauchick