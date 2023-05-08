May News at the Milford Library!

#Milford CT–

We have lots of programs offered this month, including storytimes, juvenile and teen crafts, movie matinees, genealogy, retirement planning and the history of the harmonica – just to name a few! Check out our new online program calendar at https://milford-pl.libcal.com for the full listing. Paper calendars are still available and can be printed using the link below; copies are also available at all library service desks.

Save the Date for our Friends of the Library Summer Reading Book Sale on Saturday, June 17, from 10:00-3:00. The sale will be outside the lower entrance of the library and features like new children’s books and adult trade paperbacks – all for only $2.00 each. This is a popular sale – come early for the best selection!

As the weather warms, be sure to take advantage of our free and reduced admission passes to area attractions. Passes can be reserved ahead of time; most you can print at home or download to a mobile device before visiting the venue. Information can be found on our website, milfordlibrary.org.

