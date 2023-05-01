Milford News: $5K Shoplifting

#Milford CT– A shoplifting incident occurred at Victoria Secret located at 1201 Boston Post Road on April 27, 2023. The following individuals were arrested for their involvement in the incident:

Aaliyah Chung (B/F, 21) of 1517 Park Place, apt. 11F, Brooklyn, NY

Josh Dior (B/M, 25) of 848 Crescent Street, apt. 1, Brooklyn, NY

Shiquan Aikens (B/M, 28) of 6217 Lippizan Circle, Virginia Beach, VA

Aaliyah Chung was charged with Conspiracy to Commit/Larceny 3rd Degree, Larceny 3rd Degree, and Possession of a Shoplifting Device. Josh Dior was charged with Conspiracy to Commit/Larceny 3rd Degree. Shiquan Aikens was charged with Conspiracy to Commit/Larceny 3rd Degree, Larceny 3rd Degree, and Interfering with an Officer. All three were given a bond of $5,000 and their court dates are as follows:

Aaliyah Chung and Josh Dior: May 11, 2023

Shiquan Aikens: May 25, 2023

The police officers were alerted to the incident by Victoria Secret’s security team. The suspects had fled the parking lot in a blue sedan, which the officers were able to stop. The vehicle contained several individuals, including the suspects. While Chung and Dior were secured, Aikens fled on foot but was later apprehended. Two other individuals also fled on foot but were not found.

According to the Victoria Secret Loss Prevention officer, four individuals had entered the store and placed items in shopper bags without paying for them. The stolen items were valued at $5,196.55. The suspects who were detained, including Chung, Dior, and Aikens, were positively identified as the shoplifters and were charged accordingly.

