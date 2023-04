#Milford CT–On April 26, 2023, police officers were called to a residence on Jepson Drive in response to a dispute. When they arrived, they found two people outside the house. After conducting an investigation, it was determined that one of the individuals, Charles Pritchard, had violated a restraining order. As a result, Pritchard was arrested and charged with the offense. He was given a bond of $2,500.

