Milford News: Risk of Injury to a Minor

#Milford CT–On April 5, 2023, the authorities received a report of a domestic violence incident at a residence on Page Street. Following the incident, arrest warrants were issued for Nikki Phu, a 43-year-old female, and Nelson Gutierrez, a 46-year-old male, both residents of Page Street. On April 6, 2023, both Phu and Gutierrez surrendered themselves to the authorities and were arrested. They were charged with Risk of Injury to a Minor and their bond was set for a promise to appear in court.

This press release was made possible by:

Visit Interstate’s website at: https://ctbattery.com/