Milford CT–On April 6, 2023, a witness reported to the authorities that Shaire Bascome, a 25-year-old male residing at Parks Street, Bridgeport, kicked the bus shelter located at 1201 Boston Post Road and shattered the glass. As a result, Bascome was arrested and charged with Criminal Mischief in the 2nd Degree. His bond was set for a PTA Court appearance on May 9, 2023.

This press release was made possible by: