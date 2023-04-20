Milford News: Serious Accident

#Milford CT–On April 19, 2023, at approximately 11:00 pm, a motor vehicle collision was reported near Bridgeport Avenue and Lansdale Avenue. An initial investigation revealed that a 2007 Hyundai Elantra was traveling west on Bridgeport Avenue. The operator, William Chalk (DOB 5/20/99), attempted to make a left turn onto Lansdale Avenue when the vehicle veered off the roadway on the west side of Lansdale Avenue and struck the guide wire to a utility pole. The passenger of the vehicle, Ashlee Gillespie (DOB 10/5/2000), was transported to Bridgeport Hospital where it was determined she had suffered serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact PFC Dan Hemperly of the Traffic Division at (203) 783-4792.

