Milford

Milford News: Serious Accident

Stephen Krauchick

Apr 20, 2023
#Milford CT–On April 19, 2023, at approximately 11:00 pm, a motor vehicle collision was reported near Bridgeport Avenue and Lansdale Avenue. An initial investigation revealed that a 2007 Hyundai Elantra was traveling west on Bridgeport Avenue. The operator, William Chalk (DOB 5/20/99), attempted to make a left turn onto Lansdale Avenue when the vehicle veered off the roadway on the west side of Lansdale Avenue and struck the guide wire to a utility pole. The passenger of the vehicle, Ashlee Gillespie (DOB 10/5/2000), was transported to Bridgeport Hospital where it was determined she had suffered serious injuries.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact PFC Dan Hemperly of the Traffic Division at (203) 783-4792.

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

