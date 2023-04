#Milford CT– On April 15, 2023, officers responded to the Milford Inn for a disturbance. They spoke to the complainant who

said that Ryan McGibony, 29 of Old Gate Lane was yelling at people in the laundry room. During the investigation, they found that McGibony had a full protective order against him, and he was in violation of the order. He was charged

Criminal Violation of a Protective Order and his bond was set at $2,500.

