Milford

Milford News: Stalking/Violation for a Criminal Protective Order

Stephen Krauchick

Apr 17, 2023

#Milford CT– On April 7, 2023, officers took a report for a domestic violence incident on Welton Street. The victim has a full no-contact protective order against Joseph Andrews. After an investigation, it was determined that Andrews was in violation of the order, along with numerous other crimes. He was located in Shelton and taken into custody.

CHARGE(S): Violation for a Criminal Protective Order (3 Counts)

Stalking 1st Degree

Criminal Mischief 1st Degree

Harassment 2nd Degree

BOND: $250,000

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

