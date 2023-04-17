Milford News: Stalking/Violation for a Criminal Protective Order

#Milford CT– On April 7, 2023, officers took a report for a domestic violence incident on Welton Street. The victim has a full no-contact protective order against Joseph Andrews. After an investigation, it was determined that Andrews was in violation of the order, along with numerous other crimes. He was located in Shelton and taken into custody.
CHARGE(S): Violation for a Criminal Protective Order (3 Counts)
Stalking 1st Degree
Criminal Mischief 1st Degree
Harassment 2nd Degree
BOND: $250,000
