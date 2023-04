#Milford CT–On March 25, 2023, officers responded to a Naugatuck Avenue residence for a dispute. Officers spoke to the victim who said that they got into a verbal argument with Jeffrey Domeracki, 36 of Naugatuck Avenue. During the argument, Domeracki locked them out of the house without a jacket and poured garbage over their head. He was charged with Disorderly Conduct and bond was set at $25,000

