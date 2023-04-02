Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Milford

Milford News: Larceny Of A Purse

Apr 2, 2023

On March 25, 2023, officers responded to a theft at Costco. The victim stated that their wallet was stolen from their purse in their shopping cart. The victim was later notified by their bank that a charge had been declined at Walmart. Officers responded to Walmart and detained 2 suspects, later identified as Kristian Narvaez-Vergara

and Jose Luis Diaz-Narvaez. After an investigation, both were charged with the larceny incident. Kristian Narvaez-Vergara also gave a fake name during the investigation. Bond was set at $25,000

