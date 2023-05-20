Shelton News: Cat Burglary

Cat Taken during Burglary Located

On 1-22-23, Shelton Police took a report of a burglary from a hotel room. There were

no apparent signs of forced entry to the room. Several items were reported missing

including the victim’s hairless cat Princess.



Detectives conducted a thorough investigation which resulted in the arrest of 20-year-old Zyair Lopez and 24-year-old Toni Douglas-Alves in February. They were charged

with Burglary 3 rd Degree, Larceny 3 rd Degree, Conspiracy to commit Burglary 3 rd Degree, and Conspiracy to commit Larceny 3 rd Degree. However, detectives were unable to locate

the cat.



This week detectives received a call from a female in Massachusetts. The female

stated that she bought a hairless cat a few months ago in Bridgeport. She learned the cat

may have been the animal stolen from Shelton in January. Detectives met with the female

today (5-20-23) and she turned over the cat after confirming it was the stolen animal. The

cat will be reunited with the victim later today. Detectives are still investigating the

circumstances regarding the sale of the stolen cat.



“We appreciate the integrity of the female who purchased the cat for $1,300 and

notified the police once she learned the cat was stolen so the animal could go back to the

rightful owner.”