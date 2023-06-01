Shelton News: Two Teens Arrested For Stealing Elderly Woman’s Purse

#Shelton CT–On 05/31/2023 at approximately 3:00 PM a 73-year-old Shelton woman was loading items in her vehicle at Walmart located on Bridgeport Ave in Shelton. A vehicle approached the woman and the passenger exited and stole her purse while pushing her.

Eyewitnesses and video surveillance revealed the vehicle was Hyundai Tucson which

was later discovered to be stolen.

Shelton Police communicated with surrounding towns and the New Haven Police

Department stopped the vehicle a short time later. Two 16-year-old New Haven teens

were arrested. During the investigation, items from the Shelton woman’s purse were

located in the vehicle.

The two teens were charged with Robbery 2nd Degree , Conspiracy to commit Robbery 2 nd Degree, Larceny 4th Degree and Conspiracy to commit Larceny 4 th Degree. The two teens were held and transported to Bridgeport Juvenile detention. Both teens will be

This press release was made possible by:

transported to New Haven Juvenile court on 06/01/2023.