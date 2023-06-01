Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Valley

Shelton News: Two Teens Arrested For Stealing Elderly Woman’s Purse

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

May 31, 2023

#Shelton CT–On 05/31/2023 at approximately 3:00 PM a 73-year-old Shelton woman was loading items in her vehicle at Walmart located on Bridgeport Ave in Shelton. A vehicle approached the woman and the passenger exited and stole her purse while pushing her.

Eyewitnesses and video surveillance revealed the vehicle was Hyundai Tucson which

was later discovered to be stolen.

Shelton Police communicated with surrounding towns and the New Haven Police

Department stopped the vehicle a short time later. Two 16-year-old New Haven teens

were arrested. During the investigation, items from the Shelton woman’s purse were

located in the vehicle.

The two teens were charged with Robbery 2nd Degree , Conspiracy to commit Robbery 2 nd Degree, Larceny 4th Degree and Conspiracy to commit Larceny 4 th Degree. The two teens were held and transported to Bridgeport Juvenile detention. Both teens will be

This press release was made possible by:

transported to New Haven Juvenile court on 06/01/2023.

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Valley

Shelton News: Cat Burglary

May 20, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Valley

Shelton News: Condo Fire

May 18, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Valley

Seymour News: Fire At Community Center

May 4, 2023 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Bridgeport

8/25 Crash

May 31, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Transit Bus Crash

May 31, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Valley

Shelton News: Two Teens Arrested For Stealing Elderly Woman’s Purse

May 31, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT NEWS: HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION No. 12

May 31, 2023 Stephen Krauchick