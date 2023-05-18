Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Stratford

STRATFORD LIBRARY TO CLOSE FOR MEMORIAL DAY

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

May 18, 2023

Sunday Hours Also Cease Until October

The Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street in Stratford will be closed on Sunday, May 28 and Monday, May 29, 2023 in observation of the Memorial Day holiday. The library will reopen on Tuesday, May 30th at 10 am. After Memorial Day, the Library will now be closed on Sundays until October.

Current library hours are: Monday-Thursday: 10-8 and Friday-Saturday: 10-5.

For further library information, call 203.385.4161 or visit its website at: www.stratfordlibrary.org.

This press release was made possible by:

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Stratford

Stratford News: Child’s Head Caught In Shopping Cart

May 10, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Stratford

Town of Stratford To Host Annual Veterans Breakfast 

May 9, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Stratford

Stratford News: Not What They Meant By Get In The Zone…

May 7, 2023 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Uncategorized

Bridgeport News: North End Power Outage

May 18, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Valley

Shelton News: Condo Fire

May 18, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
State News

Summer Energy Supply Costs Drop Significantly

May 18, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Stabbing

May 18, 2023 Stephen Krauchick