STRATFORD LIBRARY TO CLOSE FOR MEMORIAL DAY

Sunday Hours Also Cease Until October

The Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street in Stratford will be closed on Sunday, May 28 and Monday, May 29, 2023 in observation of the Memorial Day holiday. The library will reopen on Tuesday, May 30th at 10 am. After Memorial Day, the Library will now be closed on Sundays until October.

Current library hours are: Monday-Thursday: 10-8 and Friday-Saturday: 10-5.

For further library information, call 203.385.4161 or visit its website at: www.stratfordlibrary.org.

