Stratford

STRATFORD LIBRARY HOLDS ANNUAL BOOK SALE JUNE 1-4

May 22, 2023

Board Fund-Raiser Begins June 1st with “Preview”

The Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street in Stratford, Connecticut will return with its annual book sale Thursday, June 1 through Sunday. June 4, 2023. The sale, which is a major fund-raiser for the library, is being organized this year by the Board of Trustees under Chairman Shelley Hall of Stratford.

Browsers at this year’s sale will find thousands of books, CDs, LPs, DVDs, autographed books and much more in over 50 categories at bargain prices covering every conceivable subject from religion, business, music and art to philosophy, science fiction, biography, non-fiction and best-sellers.

The sale will commence with a “Preview” on Thursday, June 1 from 5:30-8:30 pm. The evening is open to everyone with no entry fee with books double the marked price. The general book sale (prices as marked) will continue on Friday, June 2 from 9 am-7 pm and Saturday, June 3 from 9 am-6 pm. Saturday’s sale will be held in conjunction with Stratford’s annual Main Street Festival. On Sunday, June 4 the library will offer a “Half-Price Sale” on all remaining books from 9 am-2 pm and $10 a bag from 2:30-4 pm (bags provided).

For further information, call the Stratford Library at 203.385.4161 or visit: www.stratfordlibrary.org.

