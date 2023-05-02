TRUMBULL POLICE OFFICERS PROMOTED IN RECENT CEREMONY

#TRUMBULL CT

Captain Anthony Lopes started his career with Trumbull Police in October 2006, and has held a variety of assignments since that time. Most recently, he was working as a lieutenant for Administrative Services where he was primarily responsible for facilities and fleet management, the Records Division, and financial matters including budget preparation. He previously served in various roles including Patrol Shift supervisor and Quartermaster in the Support Services Division. He is also the Commanding Officer for the department’s Dive Team. Captain Lopes holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Central Connecticut State University. As of May 1, he will have responsibility for all Uniformed Operations.

Lieutenant Paul Driscoll was hired by Trumbull Police in March 2001 and spent much of his career in the Patrol Division, including an assignment as a rider with the Traffic Division’s Motorcycle Unit. He also worked in the department’s Detective Division for a period of time. Lieutenant Driscoll holds two (2) Bachelor’s Degrees from Westfield State College. He will be taking over as the midnight Shift Commander in the Patrol Division starting the month of May.

Sergeant Quinn Gagstetter has been with Trumbull Police since October 2016, where he has served as a Patrol Officer and member of the department’s Dive Team and Honor Guard unit. During his graduation from the Milford Police Academy in 2016, he received several awards for high academic achievement, as well as exceptional proficiency in practical skills training. Since that time, he has earned several department service awards, including two (2) for Life-Saving incidents. Sergeant Gagstetter previously served with the U.S. Coast Guard and is still an active member with the USCG Reserve Unit in New Haven. He is also working toward a degree at Naugatuck Valley Community College. Beginning in early May, Sergeant Gagstetter will be assigned as a supervisor in the Patrol Division.

These promotions, along with two (2) other recent sergeant promotions from this same candidate list, were made following the retirement of several senior officers last year, including one Captain and a Deputy Chief. Other vacancies for sergeant positions were filled earlier by the promotions of Sergeants Tim Fedor and Brian Federowicz, following the retirement of a senior sergeant in December of 2021. Department administrators consider the promotion of these ranking officers essential to the effective operation of the agency, in order to maintain a level of professional standards by providing adequate supervision and management.

The Department has been struggling with a shortage of personnel, primarily due to numerous resignations, plus a severely diminished applicant pool which has limited the ability of the agency to replace those officers in a timely manner. Last year, in 2022, the department lost a significant number of personnel, which included three (3) retirements and ten (10) resignations. During that same time, seven (7) recruits were hired, but most of them are still in the police academy and field training and will not be available to work independently until the end of the 2023 calendar year.

The Trumbull Police Department continues to recruit and hire officer candidates to fill twelve (12) vacancies, in an attempt to regain the authorized strength of eighty-two (82) officers. Significant monetary incentives are being offered for certified applicants, but everyone is encouraged to apply. More information and applications can be found at PoliceApp.com.

[Photo attached, L to R: Sgt. Gagstetter, Capt. Lopes, and Lt. Driscoll