Trumbull News: Teens Arrested After Abandoning Car In Town

Trumbull News: On Wednesday, May 3, 2023, Trumbull police arrested four teenagers after they were observed attempting to enter parked vehicles in the Trumbull Marriott parking lot. The suspects had abandoned a stolen vehicle and ran from officers. Two 13-year-old males, one 14-year-old male, and one 15-year-old male, all from New Haven, were arrested and charged for the crimes in this incident.

At approximately 6:30 p.m., the Trumbull police were notified of four suspects pulling on car door handles in the parking lot of the Marriott on Hawley Lane. A responding officer observed the juveniles, matching the description of the suspects, leaving the area and walking through the parking lot. The officer told them to stop, but they ran away through the nearby woods toward Target. The group of teens eventually ran into Best Buy where they were finally apprehended by police.

Officers checking the area located a red 2013 Hyundai Sonata GLS, which was reported stolen to Shelton police the same day. This red Hyundai was found unoccupied with the engine running, a window shattered, and the ignition is broken as it was parked at the rear of the Marriott. There was also a USB cord found on the driver’s side floor, which is commonly used to start Hyundai’s after removing the ignition cover.

Police investigation revealed that a blue Hyundai had been recovered in Shelton, which had been reported stolen to the West Haven police on May 1, 2023. This blue Hyundai was driven to Shelton by the teens, where they abandoned it before stealing the red Hyundai. The 15-year-old was also listed as a Missing Person by the New Haven Police Department on April 4, 2023.

All juveniles were charged with Larceny of Motor Vehicle, Conspiracy to Commit Larceny of Motor Vehicle, and Interfering with Police. They were all released to the custody of their guardians on a Promise to Appear in New Haven Juvenile Court on May 4, 2023.

