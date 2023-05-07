Trumbull News: Hiker Discovers Body

#Trumbull CT–This afternoon, Trumbull Police are investigating the discovery of a body in a wooded area that borders the Pequonnock River Valley walking trail. A hiker was traveling through this densely wooded area a short distance from Church Hill Road when he came upon a partially decomposed body and some personal property nearby. The area is not easily accessible to the public walking trail and is far from any local residences. There were no obvious signs of foul play and police are classifying it as an untimely death, based on the preliminary information. Detectives are working to determine the identity, along with any related circumstances that would have led to the death. More information will be provided as detectives continue their investigation.

