Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Trumbull

Trumbull News: Hiker Discovers Body

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

May 7, 2023

#Trumbull CT–This afternoon, Trumbull Police are investigating the discovery of a body in a wooded area that borders the Pequonnock River Valley walking trail. A hiker was traveling through this densely wooded area a short distance from Church Hill Road when he came upon a partially decomposed body and some personal property nearby. The area is not easily accessible to the public walking trail and is far from any local residences. There were no obvious signs of foul play and police are classifying it as an untimely death, based on the preliminary information. Detectives are working to determine the identity, along with any related circumstances that would have led to the death. More information will be provided as detectives continue their investigation.

This news report is made possible by:

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Trumbull

Trumbull News: Teens Arrested After Abandoning Car In Town

May 4, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Trumbull

TRUMBULL POLICE OFFICERS PROMOTED IN RECENT CEREMONY

May 2, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Trumbull

Trumbull News: Motorcyclist-Car Collide

May 1, 2023 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Milford

May News at the Milford Library!

May 8, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Stratford

Stratford News: Not What They Meant By Get In The Zone…

May 7, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Trumbull

Trumbull News: Hiker Discovers Body

May 7, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Stabbing

May 7, 2023 Stephen Krauchick