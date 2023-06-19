Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport Police Investigate Stabbing

Stephen Krauchick

Jun 18, 2023

At 8:16 PM, the Bridgeport Emergency Communications Center (ECC) was alerted to a possible stabbing near Madison Avenue and Beers Street. Bridgeport Police Department (BPD) and American Medical Response (AMR) were dispatched to the scene. While en route, the ECC received notification that a person with a stab wound to the abdomen had entered the emergency room (ER) of St. Vincent’s Medical Center via a private vehicle. This is an active investigation. Anyone with further information is asked to contact the BPD at 203-576-TIPS

