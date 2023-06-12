CTDOT Highway Safety Patrol Continues this Summer



It is the start of the busy summer travel season and the Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) is reminding the public the CTDOT Safety Patrol sponsored by GEICO continues to provide roadside assistance at no cost on weekdays across Connecticut. Each year, the Safety Patrol responds to nearly 15,000 service calls in Connecticut. During the summer, services rendered by the Safety Patrol increase by more than 25%.

“With additional travelers heading across Connecticut this summer season and with more active construction and work zones on the roadways, we need motorists to slow down and pay attention behind the wheel. We want drivers to keep themselves and others safe, but in case someone has any vehicle trouble, they can count on the CTDOT Safety Patrol sponsored by GEICO to be there,” said Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto. “These professionals are there to help get motorists back on the road as quickly and safely as possible to help prevent crashes or injuries. I appreciate the hard work of our Safety Patrol team members who are delivering this service at no cost to thousands of motorists throughout the state.”

Special white and blue pick-up trucks proactively patrol Connecticut highways on weekdays between 5:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. to assist stranded motorists. Services include changing flat tires, jump-starting vehicles, and moving disabled vehicles to the shoulder. There is never a charge for these services, and Safety Patrol drivers cannot accept tips.

In a recent survey submitted by a Connecticut motorist assisted by the CTDOT Safety Patrol, Christina writes: “I am a realtor, and I was on my way to show houses when I got a flat tire on Interstate 84 and limped the car down an exit ramp onto Route 8 off into the grass…Out of nowhere, an angel named William from the DOT appeared with a half-hour left in his shift, he stopped to see if I was OK…not only was he efficient, he was kind…I was absolutely floored by the experience with William. I honestly had no idea this service existed.”

In addition to assisting stranded motorists, the Safety Patrol works with emergency responders at incident scenes. The Safety Patrol also clears debris from the highway to improve traffic flow and prevent future incidents.

The CTDOT Safety Patrol, sponsored by GEICO, vehicles are active on weekdays between 5:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. along highways, including I-84, I-91, I-95, I-291, I-395, Route 2, Route 7, Route 8, and Route 15.

The CTDOT Safety Patrol is funded by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA). The CTDOT Safety Patrol program is operated solely by CTDOT personnel who are not authorized to contact GEICO on behalf of the motorists or assist in insurance claims.

This press release was made possible by: