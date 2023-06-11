Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

LEGISLATION TO SUPPORT MAPLE SYRUP PRODUCERS

WASHINGTON–U.S. Senators Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), a member of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee, Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) on Wednesday introduced legislation to extend and expand the Maple Research and Market Promotion Program, which supports the U.S. maple syrup industry through research and education, natural resource sustainability, and the marketing of maple syrup and maple-sap products. The Market Access, Promotion and Landowner Education Support for Your Regionally Underserved Producers (MAPLE SYRUP) Act would extend and increase authorized funding to $30 million for the federal maple support program, and it renames it the Maple Research and Market Promotion Program. U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Angus King (I-Maine), and Peter Welch (D-Vt.), and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) co-sponsored the legislation.

“There’s nothing better than real New England maple syrup. For years, I’ve fought to support Connecticut’s small maple syrup producers, and the Maple program is key to helping grow their businesses. I look forward to working with my colleagues to ensure this legislation is included in the upcoming Farm Bill,” said Murphy.

“New Hampshire maple syrup is not only delicious, but it also plays an important role in our state’s economy and identity,” said Shaheen. “Investing in our maple industry is critical to its longevity, as well as the success of Granite State agriculture. I’ll work to include this legislation in the upcoming Farm Bill to ensure our maple producers in New Hampshire and throughout New England have the environmental and economic resources they need for their businesses to thrive.”

“This measure is an investment in the hardworking maple syrup producers in Connecticut and across New England,” said Blumenthal. “The farms, sugar houses, and small businesses that make up the backbone of the industry deserve our support. Expanding resources for research, marketing, and sustainability will put them on a path for success and future growth.”

