Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport

Homicide Arrest

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Jun 21, 2023

#Bridgeport CT– 24-year-old Terrence Simpson of Bridgeport CT has been identified as being present during the April 26, 2023, Denver Avenue shootout that culminated in the death of Aaron Hunt.

As a result of the criminal investigation conducted by Detective Brian Coyne it was determined that Terrence Simpson targeted and fired at an unidentified secondary victim who was standing on the porch of 92 Denver Avenue.  That secondary victim has yet to come forward and speak with police.

Terrence Simpson was taken into custody today and charged with Criminal Attempt Assault in the 1st Degree, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, and Illegal Discharge of a Firearm.  Simpsons bond is set at $75,000.00 and he is scheduled to appear in court on June 22, 2023.

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Bridgeport

After 720 Days Bridgeport Police Get A Contract

Jun 21, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Man Pistol Whipped and Shot

Jun 21, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Stabbing

Jun 19, 2023 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Bridgeport

After 720 Days Bridgeport Police Get A Contract

Jun 21, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Man Pistol Whipped and Shot

Jun 21, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Local News

MURPHY, SMITH INTRODUCE LEGISLATION TO IMPROVE ACCESS TO MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES FOR STUDENTS WASHINGTON–

Jun 21, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Westport

Traffic Advisory – Great Duck Race and Westport Sidewalk Sale

Jun 21, 2023 Stephen Krauchick