Homicide Arrest

#Bridgeport CT– 24-year-old Terrence Simpson of Bridgeport CT has been identified as being present during the April 26, 2023, Denver Avenue shootout that culminated in the death of Aaron Hunt.

As a result of the criminal investigation conducted by Detective Brian Coyne it was determined that Terrence Simpson targeted and fired at an unidentified secondary victim who was standing on the porch of 92 Denver Avenue. That secondary victim has yet to come forward and speak with police.

Terrence Simpson was taken into custody today and charged with Criminal Attempt Assault in the 1st Degree, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, and Illegal Discharge of a Firearm. Simpsons bond is set at $75,000.00 and he is scheduled to appear in court on June 22, 2023.