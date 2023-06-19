Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Stabbing

Jun 19, 2023

2023-06-18 (Sunday) @8:21pm–Police were called to the intersection of Beers and Madison Avenue for a person stabbed. There was a scene there, but no victim was found, apparently driven to the hospital by a private vehicle. The actual scene was discovered at the high school near the baseball field.

Bridgeport Police said in a statement:

On June 18, 2023, at approximately 8:15 pm Bridgeport Police responded to Central High School (1 Lincoln Blvd) on the report of an assault with a dangerous weapon. Upon arriving in the area, police officers located a 26-year-old Bridgeport man suffering from a very large wound to the abdomen. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he is listed in critical condition. The incident is reported to have occurred at the high school baseball field adjacent to John F. Kennedy Stadium. The victim was targeted and attacked with a machete by a Hispanic male who remains at large.

The victim is familiar with his attacker.

The Detective Bureau has responded and taken charge of the investigation. Anyone with information about this crime is requested to contact the case officer, Detective Jose Bahr, at 203-581-5225. Citizens can also utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

