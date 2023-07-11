Ansonia News: Shooting Arrest

#Ansonia CT– On July 11, 2023, Jonathan Javier Martinez was arrested by warrant for his involvement in the June 22, 2023, shooting in the Rite Aid and Marshalls parking lot at 407 Main Street. Martinez was the aggressor in a dispute that started over Martinez believing the victim, a 31-year-old Ansonia resident, said something to him as the victim drove passed him on Main Street. Martinez followed the victim into Marshalls where he confronted the victim demanding to see the victim’s car. The two went outside where the victim attempted to show Martinez he was not involved in the incident and Martinez threatened the victim. While in the parking lot, Martinez displayed a handgun, placed it against the victim’s neck and the two struggled over the gun. During the struggle, two shots were fired with one striking the victim’s car and the other striking Martinez in the leg. Witnesses at the scene and video from the area corroborated the victim’s version of the incident. Martinez does not have a pistol permit.

Jonathan Martinez, age 24, of Ansonia was charged with Criminal Attempt Assault First Degree, Threatening First Degree, Carrying a Pistol without a Permit, and Reckless Endangerment First Degree. Martinez was held on $300,000.00 bond to be arraigned at Derby Superior Court today, July 11, 2023.

ORIGINAL PRESS RELEASE

On June 22, 2023, at about 6:30 P.M., the Ansonia Police Department received multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired in the parking lot of Rite Aid and Marshalls at 407 Main Street. The first officers on the scene found a male suffering from a gunshot to the lower body. Medical personnel responded to the scene and the male was transported to a local hospital for treatment, the wound is not life-threatening. The preliminary investigation showed there was a dispute between two males in the parking lot during which a handgun was displayed and one of the males was shot. The other male remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. The handgun was recovered, all the involved parties have been identified and there is no danger to the public. The investigation is ongoing and there are no arrests at this time.