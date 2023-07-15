Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Ansonia Homicide

Jul 14, 2023

On July 14, 2023 at about 1:40 P.M., the Ansonia Police Department received multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired and a person shot on Hodge Avenue. First officers on scene found a male in the driveway of 124 Hodge Avenue suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The male, Abduljalil Humphrey age 30 of Ansonia, was transported to Griffin Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

During the initial investigation two cars were identified as being involved in the incident and the Ansonia Police Department is attempting to locate the cars.

The first car belonged to the victim and was stolen from the scene after the shooting, it is a 2019 Hyundai Elantra color black bearing Connecticut registration BK 30761.

The second car is a stolen car, a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu Premier color red bearing Connecticut registration BD 24248. The suspect was driving the stolen Chevrolet just prior to the shooting and it was occupied by at least one other person who drove it away from the scene.

If either car is seen please do not approach the car, contact your local police department.  

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the police department at 203-735-1885 or anonymous tips can be left at Tip411 at the link below.

