Bridgeport News: 100 Rookie Cops To Replace Experienced Veteran Officers Who Have Left The Department

Mayor Ganim and Chief Porter Announce Expected Goal for 100 New Officers by Next Year

Bridgeport is currently short-staffed by over 200 officers

Bridgeport, CT – Mayor Ganim and Chief Porter announced a plan to hire 100 new officers for the Bridgeport Police Department to address the various public safety needs of our city. The plan includes:

23 officers currently in the academy scheduled to graduate by October of this year;

A new police class of between 25-30 officers expected to commence in October; and,

Two concurrent police classes of approximately 25 officers each to commence by early 2024.

All 100 of these police officer positions have been funded as part of the FY 23-24 City budget.

The Office of Civil Service is expected to announce the next Police recruitment campaign and examination in the coming weeks to replenish the list of police officer candidates. The expected date for completion of the examination process is December of this year. The Office of Civil Service is also working with the Chief on a process for allowing lateral transfers from other police departments into the Bridgeport PD.

In addition to the plan to hire 100 new officers, the new contract between the Police Union and the City of Bridgeport includes several new incentives for the recruitment and retention of officers including a more competitive base pay, salary increases, and a significant reduction in health care costs for officers.

“Public safety has been and remains a top priority of my administration,” stated Mayor Ganim. “Working in collaboration with Chief Porter, we have a plan to address manpower shortages in the department and improve recruitment and retention of police officers. It is our expectation that these efforts will translate into improved public safety and quality of life for our residents and businesses.”

“I want thank Mayor Ganim for his commitment to bolster our numbers within the department,” stated Chief Porter. “I am committed to working hard over the next year to recruit talented people to join our ranks, and to retain the hard-working officers that currently work for the department. Together, we will address the needs of our community and make it a safer place for everyone.”

Under the leadership of Chief Porter and staff at the Bridgeport Police Academy, the City is working to recruit police officers from our own neighborhoods within the city, and to recruit classes that are reflective of the great diversity of our city. In addition to a robust social media recruitment campaign, the Bridgeport Police Department will also be hosting informational sessions to recruit new candidates. During these informational sessions, prospective candidates are provided with details about the agility exam, academy academics, opportunities within the department, possible start dates at the police academy, and other specifics regarding the hiring and training process. These information sessions are open to all who may be interested and qualify to become an officer.