Bridgeport News: Person Shot

Police Update: On July 12, 2023, at approximately 10:50 pm the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center (EOC) received reports of shots fired with a victim suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1200 block of Park Avenue. During that time, police received a ShotSpotter activation in that area indicating more than 20 rounds were fired.

As Officers responded to the scene, EOC provided them with updated information. A male party injured by gunfire was now being transported from the scene to the hospital via private vehicle. A short time later, a 23-year-old Bridgeport man presented at an area hospital suffering from a single gunshot wound to the neck. He is listed in stable condition.

The Detective Bureau has responded and taken over the investigation. A crime scene was located on Wood Avenue just east of its intersection with Park Avenue. Several items of evidence were collected.

Anyone with information about this crime is requested to contact the case officer, Detective Migdalia Ayala, at 203-581-5259. Citizens can also utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

2023-07-13@10:45pm–#Bridgeport CT– Witnesses said over 20 shots were fired at Wood and Park Avenue. Viewers said a woman was struck and driven to the hospital by a private vehicle her condition is unknown. Police taped off a large area for the crime scene. This is breaking news and the details can and probably will change.